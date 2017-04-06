Alwar attack: When govt allows lynch mobs to rule, tragedies follow, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi condemned the attack saying it was a ‘shocking’ breakdown of law and order. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi condemned the attack saying it was a ‘shocking’ breakdown of law and order. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Condemning the Alwar attack on Thursday, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the government must take strict action against the attackers. “When government abdicates responsibility and allows lynch mobs to rule, tragedies of immense proportion follow. Shocking breakdown of law and order in Alwar,” he wrote on Twitter. “We expect Govt to take strict action against those responsible for this brutal and senseless attack,” he added.

Rahul’s reaction came minutes after Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs as well as Minority Affairs (Independent) Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi denied that the Alwar attack took place. He was responding to a statement by Congress MP Madhusudan Mistry in Rajya Sabha. “Jis particular state ki barein mein jo baat kar rahe hai, us tarah ki koi bhi ghatna, jis tarah ki ghatna pesh ki ja rahi hai, aise koi ghatna zameen par nahi hui hai. Jis media report ki barein mein bat ki ja rahi hai, uss state ki sarkar ne pehle hi condemn kiya hai. (No such incident, as being reported, has taken place on the ground. The media report which are being cited, the concerned state government has already condemned)” he said.

While Congress Vice-president tweeted that “all right thinking Indians must condemn this blind brutality,” Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said he was “sorry” that Naqvi was not aware of the incident.

55-year-old Pehlu Khan succumbed to injuries on Monday after he was allegedly beaten by gau rakshaks in Alwar on Saturday. The mob accused him of smuggling cattle, however, family members claimed that Khan was a dairy farmer, showing a receipt that he had purchased milch cows.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd