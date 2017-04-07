Alwar attack: Govt should take Rajya Sabha seriously, says Ghulam Nabi Azad as Opposition demands statement

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Rajnath Singh would make a statement on the Alwar attack on Monday. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter) Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Rajnath Singh would make a statement on the Alwar attack on Monday. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

Pandemonium continued in Rajya Sabha on Friday over gau rakshak’s assault in Rajasthan’s Alwar district as the Opposition demanded a statement from Home Minister Rajnath Singh over the issue. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi informed the House that Singh would speak on the matter on Monday. “Home Minister Rajnath Singh will give details on Monday,” Naqvi said in Rajya Sabha. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, however, slammed the government, saying ‘it should take Rajya Sabha seriously.’

Both Houses of Parliament saw noisy scenes over the Alwar attack where a 55-year-old dairy farmer, Pehlu Khan, was beaten by a mob for transporting cows. Khan succumbed to injuries on Monday.

On Friday, Naqvi said in Rajya Sabha that one must not connect religion with crime. “Apraadhi, qatil, gunda, badmash. Usko Hindu Musalman ke nazar se mat dekhiye, apraadhi apraadhi hai (Be it a criminal, murderer, goon or thug, one must not identify a criminal with his religion. A criminal is just a criminal),” the minister said.

Naqvi’s statement is completely different from the one he made just a day earlier denying the Alwar incident completely. “Jis tarah ki ghatna pesh ki ja rahi hai, aisi koi ghatna zameen par nahi hui hai (the kind of incident that is being presented has not occurred on the ground),” he told the parliamentarians. Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad had expressed his disappointment over Naqvi’s remarks saying, “I am extremely sorry that the Minister is so ill-informed… even The New York Times knows about it, but the Minister does not know about it.”

Rajya Sabha Congress MP Madhusudan Mistry had raised the Alwar attack issue on Thursday and said gau rakshaks were carrying out searches of trucks in several states with impunity and without fear. Referring to the Alwar incident, Mistry claimed that the driver of the vehicle was let off since he was a Hindu while others were assaulted. Adding that the man who was killed was involved in dairy farm business, he said, “They even showed them receipts..there are organised gangs… There is complete breakdown of constitutional machinery in the state. I demand that the Rajasthan government should be dismissed.”

