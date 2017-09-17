Alphons Kannanthanam’s statement on fuel price hike insensitive: Sachin Pilot

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Culture, and Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam. (File/PTI Photo) Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Culture, and Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam. (File/PTI Photo)

Rajasthan Congress Chief Sachin Pilot on Sunday termed Minister of State for Tourism and IT Alphons Kannanthanam’s statement, defending fuel price hike, as an insult to the people belonging to the middle class and lower income group.

“The BJP government was charging Rs 45 as tax on the price of petrol at Rs 25 per litre. It shows the insensitivity of the government towards the people, which instead of taking corrective measure is giving absurd statement,” he said.

The government is earning from huge tax from petroleum products, he added. Attacking the BJP-led NDA government over inflation, Pilot said that it had promised to reduce inflation but it is burdening the people with daily revision of fuel prices.

He said that the ministers should understand the people’s sufferings and not hurt them by their “insensitive” statements. He demanded the central government to reduce excise duty on petroleum products and the state government should provide relief by reducing VAT on them.

