Alphons Kannanthanam BJP face for Venkaiah Naidu seat in Rajasthan RS polls

Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam. (PTI Photo) Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam. (PTI Photo)

The BJP on Sunday declared Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam its Rajya Sabha candidate for the seat that fell vacant after the resignation of Venkaiah Naidu, who became Vice-President.

Alphons is the Minister of State (independent charge) of Tourism and MoS in the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

BJP state president Ashok Parnami extended greetings to Alphons after declaration of his name.

Alphons is expected to sail through as the BJP enjoys majority in Rajasthan Assembly.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App