Alphons files nomination for RS poll

Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam. (PTI Photo) Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam. (PTI Photo)

Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam and BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat from Rajasthan on Monday filed his nomination for the bypoll.

The election for the Rajya Sabha seat will be held on November 16. The poll was necessitated after Venkaiah Naidu’s election as the country’s vice president.

Election officer for the Rajya Sabha bypoll and Rajasthan Assembly secretary, Prithvi Raj said Alphons is the only candidate who filed the nomination.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria and state BJP president Ashok Parnami were present on the occasion.

His victory is being considered a certainty as the Congress has decided not to field a candidate. Monday is the last date for filing the nominations for the election.

Ahead of nomination filing, a meeting of BJP legislative group was held. Alphons expressed gratitude towards the chief minister for supporting his candidature.

He said the state had immense opportunities in the field of tourism due to its rich heritage and diverse wildlife. Alphons reached Jaipur on Sunday morning and a meeting of the BJP legislative group was held before he filed nomination on Monday.

Kannanthanam quit the IAS service in 2006. He went on to become an MLA from Kanjirappally in Kottayam district of Kerala. He has also practised as an advocate in the Supreme Court.

