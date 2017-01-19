Alok Verma appointed as new CBI chief

Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma

Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma was on Thursday appointed as the next chief of the Bentral Bureau of Investigation (CBI). His appointment was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a period of 2 years. He will succeed Rakesh Asthana whose tenure ends shortly.

Verma, a 1979 batch IPS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre, has earlier served as the Director General of Tihar jail.

He has also served Delhi Police in number of positions, including Deputy Commissioner of Police, South District, Joint Commissioner of the Crime Branch, Joint Commissioner of Police, New Delhi Range, Special CP (Intelligence) and Special CP, Vigilance.

He had served as the Inspector General of Police in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Director General of Police (DGP) of Puducherry.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd