Almora: 2 killed as car falls into gorge

Two persons were killed and three others injured on Saturday when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand’s Almora district. The car fell into the gorge near Dankhet while on its way from Seraghat to Almora killing two persons on the spot and leaving three others injured, Sate Emergency Operation Centre here said.

The accident occurred at around 8.15 am, it said, adding, the injured have been admitted to government hospital, Almora.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief at the loss of lives in the mishap and asked the district administration to ensure that the injured get proper medical care.

