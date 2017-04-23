Allow use of loudspeakers for ‘Azaan’ only at designated places: Saifuddin Soz

Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi

Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz on Sunday said the use of loudspeakers for ‘Azaan’, the Muslim call for prayer, should be allowed at only designated places for better regulation of decibels. “In Kashmir, the Auqaf-e-Islamia (Muslim Waqf Board) could help not only by controlling decibels for use of loudspeakers, but also designating prominent places for delivering Azaan on loudspeakers,” he said in a statement.

The former Union Minister said religious places like Jamia Masjid, Dargah Hazratbal, Khankah Mualla, Dargah Hazrat Sultan, Imam Bara and Dargah Chrar-e-Sharief should be allowed to use loudspeakers for the Azaan. This is much needed and everybody would welcome such a reform, he claimed.

The statement of the Congress leader comes close on the heels of controversy stoked by Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam who took to twitter against use of loudspeakers for Azaan, but Soz did not make any mention of Nigam’s statement. Instead, Soz referred to Pakistan Religious Affairs Ministry’s initiative on controlling the decibels of loudspeakers used for Azaan.

Pakistan’s Religious Affairs Ministry deserves appreciation for its decision to reform in saying of Azaan on loudspeakers in a manner that the Azaan from a particular Mosque is not heard in the other locality, he said, adding that is to say, the decibels relating to the voice from loudspeakers has been controlled and regulated properly and a situation of calm and tranquillity prevails all around.

This reform has been consolidated throughout Pakistan, the Congress leader said. Soz said visitors to Pakistan in recent times were pleasantly surprised that Azaan in cities like Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Multan and other towns is not heard in market places and areas outside the localities. Pakistan’s civil society, especially, the student community, has expressed great satisfaction on this reform, he added.

