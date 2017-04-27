Allow Afghan girl to study without an Aadhaar card: Delhi HC

“Find it out. Please sort it out and tell us what you have (Delhi government) done. Then we will pass our order,” the bench said. (File photo) “Find it out. Please sort it out and tell us what you have (Delhi government) done. Then we will pass our order,” the bench said. (File photo)

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the AAP government to ensure that a 12-year-old Afghan refugee girl, who has been allegedly asked by her school not to attend classes since she does not have an Aadhaar card, be allowed to study. “We do not want a child to lose a year,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Anu Malhothra said.

“Find it out. Please sort it out and tell us what you have (Delhi government) done. Then we will pass our order,” the bench said.

The court issued the direction to the state government after advocate Ashok Aggrawal apprised the court about a newsapaper report on the alleged expulsion of a sixth class Afghan refugee girl Hadya, who was studying in a government school in Tilak Nagar area of West Delhi.

“The school is wrong in this case. This is a violation of the fundamental right to education which is available to every person, foreigner or refugee. A school cannot ask this student to leave on the ground that the student does not have an Aadhaar card,” the advocate told the court.

It is being alleged that the Principal told Hadya’s father that she cannot attend school if she does not possess an Aadhaar card, the counsel said.

