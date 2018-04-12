Allocation of cases: Justice Chelameswar refuses to list PIL by Shanti Bhushan, says ‘reasons are obvious’

Justice J Chelameswar, the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court, refused on Thursday to list a petition filed by former law minister Shanti Bhushan over allocation of cases to judges (Express Photo/Anil Sharma/File) Justice J Chelameswar, the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court, refused on Thursday to list a petition filed by former law minister Shanti Bhushan over allocation of cases to judges (Express Photo/Anil Sharma/File)

Justice J Chelameswar, the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court, refused Thursday to list a petition filed by former law minister Shanti Bhushan over allocation of cases to judges. This comes a day after a bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, observed that the CJI is “the first among equals” with the “exclusive prerogative” to allocate cases and constitute benches. In his plea, Shanti Bhushan sought allocation of cases to be conducted by the collegium of five senior judges and not only the CJI.

“I would not like to deal with Shanti Bhushan’s plea, reasons for it are too obvious,” Justice Chelameswar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, adding, “someone is running a relentless tirade against me that I am up to grab something. There is nothing much I can do in this. I am sorry, you please understand my difficulty… I don’t want one more reversal of my order in next 24 hours. This is why I can’t do it. Please understand my difficulty.”

Justice Chelameswar’s remarks today were made after Shanti Bhushan’s son, and senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, raised the issue of the PIL not being listed in the apex court. Following Justice Chelameswar’s refusal, Prashant Bhushan mentioned the PIL before the CJI’s court, to which the CJI reportedly said, “We will look into it.”

(With inputs from PTI)

