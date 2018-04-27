Allocation of cases: SC reserves order on Shanti Bhushan’s plea, A-G Venugopal says may lead to chaos

Attorney General K K Venugopal, however, opposed the PIL, underlining that the Collegium should decide on who hears cases in the Supreme Court. (File Photo) Attorney General K K Venugopal, however, opposed the PIL, underlining that the Collegium should decide on who hears cases in the Supreme Court. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Friday reserved its order on a PIL filed by former Law minister Shanti Bhushan seeking a change in how the roster and allocation of cases are handled by the Chief Justice of India.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, however, opposed the PIL, underlining that the Collegium should decide on who hears cases in the Supreme Court.

“So far as roster and allocation of cases is concerned, it has to be done by the CJI only,” Venugopal said, adding that “if a number of judges are involved in deciding on allocation of cases, it might lead to ‘chaos'”.

Earlier this month, a bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan had decided to examine Bhushan’s PIL and had sought the assistance of A-G Venugopal as well as Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Justice J Chelameswar had earlier declined to hear Bhushan’s PIL. “For obvious reasons, I will not deal with this,” Chelameswar had said to advocate Prashant Bhushan who appeared before him on the PIL.

“Two months for my retirement, I don’t want it to be said that I am doing certain things because I want to grab some office,” Chelameswar had said.

