Allies rue: Administration, police not paying heed

BJP president Amit Shah.

Taking cue from BJP workers, allies Apna Dal and Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) too on Saturday told BJP national president Amit Shah that government officials were not paying heed to their demands and complaints. Shah, who held separate meetings with top leaders of the two allies, will meet the leaders on Monday as well. Shah met the leaders on Saturday to take their feedback on the working of the state government and also discuss steps needed to strengthen the alliance.

While Apna Dal has nine MLAs, SBSP has four in the UP Assembly. Both parties have one minister each in the Adityanath Cabinet.

“The meeting with the allies was planned because SBSP national president and Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar had threatened to stage a dharna demanding the removal of Ghazipur district magistrate… he had alleged that the DM was not paying heed to his letters related to the grievances of the locals,” said a source. Rajbhar had called off the agitation after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured him that his demands will be met.

Rajbhar on Saturday met Shah along with his two leaders. “They alleged that police officers were not acting on the complaints of SBSP leaders and workers. They also alleged discrepancies in the reservation for allotment of houses to OBCs and SCs and allocation of scholarship funds for OBC students,” said a leader. He added that the SBSP leaders also claimed that while officials were not following government’s directives, the government was also not entertaining their complaints against such officials.

“We demanded that Shah provide a platform where they could lodge complaints against irresponsible officials, following which, probes will be conducted and action taken,” said SBSP spokesperson Rana Ajeet Pratap Singh, who attended the meeting.

From Apna Dal, Union MoS Anupriya Patel, party national president Ashish Singh Patel and state unit chief Rajendra Pal met Shah to demand the setting of a joint coordination committee (of BJP and Apna Dal) to redress issues related to workers.

“There are various issues related to the development in Mirzapur district and Assembly segments of MLAs. These constituencies are backward and need special attention. Problems are not being resolved because of lack of coordination among different departments. It has been brought to the notice of Amit Shah,” said Apna Dal spokesperson Arvind Sharma.

