Alliance with Rajinikanth unlikely if his politics is saffron: Kamal Haasan

Actor Kamal Haasan, who recently announced his entry into electoral politics, said that an alliance with Rajinikanth is unlikely if his politics is “saffron”. “The alliance may or may not happen but wait for the manifestos,” Haasan said, addressing a students’ conference at Harvard Kennedy School on Sunday.

Referring to Rajinikanth’s statements about his political entry, he said, “I hope it is not saffron. If it is going to be saffron, I can’t see a clear understanding (between us), unless he gives some other explanation that convinces my rational mind.”

He added, “The word ‘Dravidian’ indicates a pan-national identity. Dravidian is not something about a few political parties in Tamil Nadu. Calling me a Tamilian is also an identity. Being a Tamilian is not a qualification but an identity. Qualification, you must earn,” he said.

Haasan said that on February 21, the day he is slated to launch his party from Ramanathapu-ram, he will also announce a plan to adopt a village from every district in Tamil Nadu.

