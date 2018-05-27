‘Alliance with other parties only after getting respectable share of seats’

Mayawati in Lucknow on Saturday. Vishal Srivastav Mayawati in Lucknow on Saturday. Vishal Srivastav

BSP chief Mayawati Saturday said the party would go for alliance with other parties in any election only after getting a respectable share of seats to contest. Otherwise, she said, the party would contest alone.

She also made clear her intention to lead the BSP for the next 20 to 22 years and said that nobody should dream of becoming the party president.

“We will tie up with a party only after getting respectable number of seats or else the party will consider it better to contest alone,” she said at the BSP national convention here, adding the party leaders should be prepared for all circumstances.

She also announced amendments to the party constitution. Under this, no relative of the party national chief could be an office bearer in the organisation; if the national president is not able to look after field work due to old age, then he/she would be made, provided he/she agrees to it, the party’s “national patron”, and the next chief would work according to patron’s suggestions.

“I have implemented three important and hard decisions taken by Manyawar Shri Kanshiram Ji with full honesty. … after the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections (last year), on special request of the party people, I gave my younger brother Anand Kumar (who was made BSP vice-president) a position in the office to look after paperwork. Unfortunately, the media then started raising questions of nepotism in BSP, just like the Congress and other parties,” Mayawati said. “Also, even my other relatives started putting pressure out of their selfishness that just like Anand Kumar they too should get a position in the organisation. Not just that, but some selfish and opportunist people in the party slowly started dreaming of pushing forward their family members. Some even started requesting me for that,” Mayawati said, adding that her brother Anand later told her he would work for the party without a party post.

“I took this matter seriously, and had to implement this hard decision, so that no opposition party or the media could accuse me of nepotism,” she said. Speaking on the amendments, Mawayati said that no close relative of the national president would ever be made to contest an election or be made a Rajya Sabha MP, MLC or a minister. However, under special circumstances, these conditions would not apply to family members of other office bearers, she said.

During the convention, Mayawati, for the first time, announced posts of two national coordinators and appointed Rajya Sabha MP Veer Singh and party national vice-president Jai Prakash Singh to the posts. They will now look after the functioning of the party organisation. Veer Singh was till now the coordinator for Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Jai Prakash was the coordinator for Delhi and Rajasthan.

Mayawati appointed former MLA RS Kushwaha as the new BSP president for Uttar Pradesh replacing Ram Achal Rajbhar, who was made the party’s national general secretary and also in-charge of Bihar, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.

