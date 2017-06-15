Bajrang Sena demands ban on sale of Kamasutra books at Khajuraho temple, approaches police

- India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming ICC Champions Trophy 2017: When and where to watch the cricket match, live TV coverage, time in IST
Bajrang Sena activists approached the Chhatarpur police on Tuesday, seeking a ban on the sale of Kamasutra books and obscene figurines inside the premises of the Khajuraho temple, Hindustan Times reported. The temple, which is located in Madhya Pradesh and has been declared a Unesco world heritage site, is ironically famous for the erotic sculptures on its walls.
Members of the right-wing group reportedly submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional officer of police, Khajuraho, Israr Mansouri, claiming that the sale of such items is against India’s culture and tradition. The items were being sold at the western complex of the Khajuraho group of temples, they said.
“Such things are readily available inside the temple premises under the very nose of ASI and tourism department officials. Such things affect the image of Indian culture and traditions in the eyes of the foreigners,” Jyoti Agarwal, the group’s Khajuraho unit president, told HT.
Sena activists are also demanding action against the sellers. “We will consult officials of Archeological Survey of India and tourism department after which further action will be taken,” Mansouri said. “Whatever has been depicted can’t be allowed to happen here now. What sort of moral values are we passing on to our younger generation? These temples have religious significance. There is a Shiva temple here. How can you allow Kamasutra to be sold in the sacred premises,” she added.
- Jun 15, 2017 at 3:39 pmBajrang Sena is so ignorant, it does not know that Kamasutra is Hindu religious book. We, Indians, are proud to give Kamasutra to the world. Bajrang Sena is bunch of stupids. When Modi ji visited an he gifted Bhagwat Gita to Jananese PM, very soon he will be meeting President Trump he should gift him a copy of Kamasutra and an album of Khajuraho temple, the pride of India. Trump will also become Modi bhakt.Reply
- Jun 15, 2017 at 3:39 pmBajrangi Bhaijaan, if you don't like $ex don't visit the temple. Let others enjoy your rich heritage and culture. They can try out some poses with their dear ones. Believe in PRACTICE WHAT YOU PREACH. Bhogi, Feku, Sanghis, pappu should also visit these places with Mayawati and Didi.Reply
- Jun 15, 2017 at 3:10 pmJust ignore these stupid senas.....feku modi can use them to work in gaushalas...Reply
- Jun 15, 2017 at 2:46 pmB chor .................. pooore mandir may Hindu apni maa bahn kar rahe hai gode ke saath aur naa jaane kya kya ....... tumhaeee gaaad maay du m hai to Kahjuraho ko hi tod daalo ............... oooos zammmaaane may HINDU ko agar Gadbad VIDEO dekhna hota to sidhe wahin pahinch jaate aisa lagta hai .............. ek aaadmi or 5 6 auraten ..... wah bha wah ............ HINDU SANSKUTI ki jalak nazar aati hai .........Reply