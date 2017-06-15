Bajrang Sena demands ban on sale of Kamasutra books at Khajuraho temple, approaches police

Khajuraho temple in Madhya Pradesh. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Khajuraho temple in Madhya Pradesh. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Bajrang Sena activists approached the Chhatarpur police on Tuesday, seeking a ban on the sale of Kamasutra books and obscene figurines inside the premises of the Khajuraho temple, Hindustan Times reported. The temple, which is located in Madhya Pradesh and has been declared a Unesco world heritage site, is ironically famous for the erotic sculptures on its walls.

Members of the right-wing group reportedly submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional officer of police, Khajuraho, Israr Mansouri, claiming that the sale of such items is against India’s culture and tradition. The items were being sold at the western complex of the Khajuraho group of temples, they said.

“Such things are readily available inside the temple premises under the very nose of ASI and tourism department officials. Such things affect the image of Indian culture and traditions in the eyes of the foreigners,” Jyoti Agarwal, the group’s Khajuraho unit president, told HT.

Sena activists are also demanding action against the sellers. “We will consult officials of Archeological Survey of India and tourism department after which further action will be taken,” Mansouri said. “Whatever has been depicted can’t be allowed to happen here now. What sort of moral values are we passing on to our younger generation? These temples have religious significance. There is a Shiva temple here. How can you allow Kamasutra to be sold in the sacred premises,” she added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd