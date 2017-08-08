Alleging discrepancies in new Rs 500, Rs 2000 notes, Congress says India’s credibility ‘jeopardized’

Congress leader Kapil Sibal talks to media during the ongoing monsoon session at Parliament. (PTI Photo/File) Congress leader Kapil Sibal talks to media during the ongoing monsoon session at Parliament. (PTI Photo/File)

The Congress on Tuesday targeted the government over alleged discrepancies in the new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notes introduced post demonetisation. Claiming the two different types of currency notes have been printed, consisting of different sizes and designs, the party asked the government to reveal where it was printed. It added that the difference in size “jeopardizes” the credibility of India’s currency and has “huge” global ramifications.

“We ask the question, where were these series of currency notes printed? It is presumed that the dye for printing can only be of one size. Therefore, where were the dyes of different sizes prepared for the purpose of printing the currency notes, whether within or outside the country?” Sibal questioned.

(Images as released by AICC)

In a statement, the party said the objectives of demonetisation mentioned by the Prime Minister have not been achieved. “We have been trying since November 2016 to figure out the real motive behind the sudden and secret move of the government,” it said.

It added, “It is important to note that these notes are not counterfeit since they are all printed under the aegis of RBI and/or the Ministry of Finance, incorporating most of the security features published on the official website of RBI.”

The Congress alleged discrepancies in the two Rs 500 notes printed including the length — in the image alongside, the 2CL 171088 note above is 151.5 mm while the 3NB 885514 note below is 150 mm. Other differences alleged include the size of the borders, the colours of the note, the Ashoka pillar emblem, the location of the guarantee clause etc.

In the images of the Rs 2000 notes, the party alleged the length of the two notes differed — 6AH 299470 is 167 mm while 4BL 737797 is 166 mm. Apart from this the border sizes are allegedly different, the words ‘Mahatma Gandhi’ below the portrait are in different shades, and the Ashoka emblem is differently placed.

(Images as released by AICC) (Images as released by AICC)

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha was adjourned six times on Tuesday after the Opposition raised the issue as the “biggest scam of the century”. Opposition leaders including TMC’s Derek O’Brien and JD(U)’s Sharad Yadav backed the Congress’ charge.

Contesting the Opposition’s claims, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked Opposition members to explain where they got the currency notes from.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was shown the notes by TMC’s Derek O’Brien said the Zero Hour was being misused by the Opposition. He added that there is no provision for MPs to “flash any paper and say it is point of order.

