Alleged conspirator planing to kill BJP leaders arrested, deported to India

A man accused of hatching a conspiracy to kill certain BJP leaders based in south India has been deported by the Saudi authorities to India. The accused, identified as Syed Zakeer Raheem, was arrested by the Saudi authorities in May last year.

On Thursday, he was deported to Delhi from where he was taken into custody and taken to Hyderabad on Friday, as per a release issued by National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He is accused in the case registered by Hyderabad Police regarding a conspiracy to kill certain BJP leaders, it said. Raheem is brother-in-law of wanted terrorist Farhatuallah Ghori, presently in Pakistan, the release said.

Ghori is an absconding accused in a case relating to a conspiracy by terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HuJI) of target killings of important personalities belonging to Hindu community in Bangalore and Hubli and thereby disturbing the communal harmony.

The Bangalore police had in 2012 registered a case in this regard. Later in the same year, the NIA took over the case.