Allegations of money laundering by chemists’ body to be probed

The medical education and drugs department has directed the charity commissioner to investigate allegations of money laundering by the Maharashtra State Chemist and Druggist Association (MSCDA) and the Educational Welfare Trust that have together set up the Shivniketan Trust. In a letter from the Food and Drug Administration minister’s office, it is alleged the trust used funds of chemists and druggists, all members of the association, and did not refund the amount or paid interest on it.

An official from the FDA said the inquiry was based on a complaint received by the department. “No charges have been confirmed. The charity commissioner will look into it,” an official said.

