Allegations against son-in-law baseless: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh. (Source: Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh. (Source: Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

PUNJAB Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday said his son-in-law, Gurpal Singh, was just a “minority shareholder with a mere 12.5 per cent share in Sambhauli Sugars” and that his name was being “unnecessarily dragged into the controversy” and “baseless allegations were being levelled without bothering to verify the facts, only to secure political mileage.”

“… the political attack on my son-in-law is ludicrous. Even a cursory check of the case background would have revealed that Gurpal had no role in the entire affair,” he said in a statement.

Read | Punjab CM’s son-in-law among 13 booked for bank fraud case against Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App