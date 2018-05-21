Follow Us:
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
The petitioner had contended that he had been languishing in jail for seven months and that he had no role in the incident. An FIR was registered on August 23, 2017 against nine persons in connection with the incident at the BRD Medical College.

By: PTI | Allahabad | Published: May 21, 2018 8:09:11 pm
Allahbad High court rejects bail plea of college clerk in BRD Medical College case At least 30 children had died due to alleged disruption in oxygen supply in August last year (File)
The Allahabad High Court Monday rejected the bail plea of Sudhir Kumar Pandey, a clerk at the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur, where over 30 children had died due to alleged disruption in oxygen supply in August last year. Justice Yashwant Varma rejected Pandey’s bail application.

The petitioner had contended that he had been languishing in jail for seven months and that he had no role in the incident. An FIR was registered on August 23, 2017 against nine persons in connection with the incident at the BRD Medical College.

