24 states, 3 countries: Allahabad man travels without spending a penny

Ansh Mishra takes a lift during his journey. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) Ansh Mishra takes a lift during his journey. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

Ansh Mishra said his idea of hitchhiking across the country was born out of a need to break cliches attached to strangers. The 28-year-old from Allahabad said he has completed 225 days on the road, hitchhiking across 24 states, four Union Territories and even three international borders Ansh, who said he travelled without any money in his pockets and lived off the kindness of others for his rides as well as for food and accommodation, said he often banked upon parking areas, roadside and gurdwaras for shelter and food.

It was no all plain sailing. He was eyed with suspicion multiple times. He recalled the toughest part of the voyage when he starved for 48 hours in Jaisalmer. He also spent nine hours for someone to give him a lift in Gujarat. “I used to tell people my story and persuaded them to offer me food, but I did not beg. The expedition has changed me as a person. I now appreciate smallest things in life more than usual,” he said.

He said he had crossed into Bhutan and into Myanmar from Moreh in Manipur. He said he did not enter Bangladesh, but went up to the border. The MBA graduate plans to travel through Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Kashmir now. “I may not have a home as people would say but I have been successful in establishing a home in most of the states of the country,” he said.

