Allahabad HC asks UP govt about steps taken to set up slaughterhouse in Gorakhpur

In pursuance of an earlier direction, the Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it of the steps taken for establishing a modern slaughterhouse in Gorakhpur district.

The bench comprising Chief Justice D B Bhosale and Justice M K Gupta had asked the additional advocate general on Thursday to give apprise the court by November 28 in the matter. The bench passed the order hearing a writ petition filed by Dilshad Ahmed and several others of the district.

The petitioners had claimed that there was no slaughterhouse in Gorakhpur and alleged that the government was adamant on not providing one in the district. Earlier the petitioners had stated before the court that they had to offer a suitable land for establishing a slaughterhouse.

The court had directed the commissioner to examine the land and to file an affidavit and to state how much time it would take to develop a slaughterhouse.

