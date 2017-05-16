Allahabad HC tells UP govt to come up with plan to provide all schools with benches, toilets

Allahabad High Court Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court today asked the Uttar Pradesh government to come up with a comprehensive plan, within two months, for providing basic facilities like benches and toilets in all primary and upper primary schools across the state. A division bench comprising Chief Justice D B Bhosle and Justice Yashwant Varma passed the order on a Public Interest Litigation filed by Krishna Prakash Tripathi, who moved the court with the complaint that children studying in primary and upper primary schools of the state were often deprived of the aforementioned facilities.

The court passed the order, fixing July 21 as the next date of hearing in the matter, after being informed by the state government’s counsel Ramanand Pandey that on May 9 a communication has been sent to all district magistrates to get feedback about the situation within their respective areas of jurisdiction based on which a plan will be chalked out.

Pandey also submitted that the entire exercise will take about two months and that as per the state’s department for basic education, an expenditure of about Rs 4,000 crore will be incurred towards providing the facilities in all schools.

The court noted with concern that students in many such schools had to sit on jute rugs for want of proper benches and directed the state government to ensure that it presented its plan by the next date of hearing.

