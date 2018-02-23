Allahabad HC stays order transferring gram sabha land

Allahabad High Court (File) Allahabad High Court (File)

The Allahabad High Court Friday stayed the order of the district magistrate of Bulandshahr directing handover of a gram sabha land to a nagar palika for construction of a dumping yard under ‘Clean India’ scheme. The DM had passed the order transferring the land to Nagar Palika Parishad, Gulawati on August 8, 2017. A bench comprising justices Krishna Murari and Ajai Bhanot stayed the order on a petition by Satendra and three other elected members of Gram Sabha of village Kota.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioners, counsel Vinod Sinha and Mahesh Sharma submitted before the court that the land could not be acquired and given to the town area without permission from authorities concerned. It was submitted that land in question is adjacent to two schools in a residential area, out of which one belongs to physically challenged children. The court also asked the state authorities to file a counter affidavit within six weeks.

