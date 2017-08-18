Allahabad HC seeks Uttar Pradesh govt’s response on Gorakhpur deaths

A total of 72 children have died since August 7. Vishal Srivastav A total of 72 children have died since August 7. Vishal Srivastav

The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the UP government and the state’s director general of medical education to file a detailed counter affidavit within six weeks on a PIL on the death of children in a state-run hospital in Gorakhpur. The Lucknow bench of the high court fixed October 9 as the next date of hearing. The bench of justices Vikram Nath and Daya Shankar Tiwari passed the order on the Public Interest Litigation filed by activist Nutan Thakur after hearing her, Advocate General Raghavendra Pratap Singh and Medical Education Counsel Sanjay Bhasin.

The Advocate General opposed the petition, saying the state government has taken every possible measure in the matter and shall take all possible action as per the report submitted by the chief secretary.

Thakur contended that the action of the state government so far gave a message that it was trying to hide facts and shield the guilty.

Till yesterday, the death toll in the BRD hospital since August 7 was 71 due to various causes including encephalitis. Some of the deaths were alleged to have been caused by shortage of oxygen, a claim dismissed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

