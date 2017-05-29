Allahabad HC orders CBI probe into irregularities in UP mobile creche scheme

The Allahabad High Court ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the mobile creche scheme in Uttar Pradesh.

The high court passed the order finding prima facie anomalies in implementation of the scheme. A Lucknow bench of Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Justice Virendra Kumar (II) passed the order on a petition filed by Harish Kumar Verma.

The high court had earlier said that there was large-scale irregularities in the scheme. It also said that the scheme was not properly implemented. While directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the matter, the bench also sought a status report in three months.

The petitioner had alleged that there was a big scam in the whole scheme and public funds were siphoned off. The scheme was meant for children of registered workers.

Earlier, the high court had asked the state government to name the persons who received money without doing any work under the scheme. Not satisfied with the state’s reply, the high court ordered the CBI probe.

