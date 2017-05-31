Allahabad HC issues notice to top officials of Honda on defective car complaint

The Allahabad High Court has issued notice to two top executives of automobile giant Honda on a petition filed by a city resident who lodged a complaint regarding delivery of a defective car.

A single judge bench of Justice Pankaj Naqvi passed the order yesterday, issuing notices to the car company’s chairman based in Japan and the CEO of its Indian subsidiary, on the petition filed by Amit Kumar Srivastava.

The court issued notices to all the respondents in the matter with directions to file a reply within four weeks.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on August 21.

According to Srivastava’s counsel Anoop Trivedi, “the petitioner had bought a Honda Amaze car two years ago which developed a snag shortly after purchase. He was told that there was a manufacturing defect in the engine, fixing which would involve a huge expenditure”.

“Subsequently, the petitioner lodged a complaint at the lower court which issued summonses to the CEO and the General Manager of the company’s dealer in the city.

However, his prayer for issuing summonses to the company’s top executives was not heeded by the lower court,” Trivedi claimed.

Then a criminal revision petition was filed in the high court so that appropriate directions are issued to the lower court, he said.

