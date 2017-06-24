Allahabad, Aligarh, Jhansi get Smart City Mission tag

The Mission will focus on affordable housing, 24/7 power and water supply, security, transport, medical facilities and entertainment (Representational image) The Mission will focus on affordable housing, 24/7 power and water supply, security, transport, medical facilities and entertainment (Representational image)

Aligarh, Jhansi and Allahabad have made it to the third list of Smart Cities, announced on Friday. With this, the number of cities with the Smart City tag has grown to seven. In a statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said efforts were on to give final shape to many projects in Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur and Agra, which were already listed under the Smart City Mission Project.

He said that basic infrastructure facilities, as per development parameters, were already in the works and that his government would not hesitate in taking action against errant officers or executing agencies.

He added that the condition of these cities will improve considerably and that the residents here would get world-class facilities.

The Mission will focus on affordable housing, 24/7 power and water supply, security, transport, medical facilities and entertainment.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Naidu, the CM said his government will try to get the same tag for other cities in the state in the next round as well.

