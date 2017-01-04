All-women booths, disabled-friendly polling stations: Novelties announced by EC

(Express Archive) (Express Archive)

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the schedule for the five upcoming state assembly elections. Elections to the five poll-bound state assemblies of — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa — will begin on February 4 and end on March 8. Elections will be held in all states almost simultaneously and March 11 will be counting day. Before making these announcements, CEC Nasim Zaidi listed down the changes in norms which are being rolled out after taking various factors into cognizance.

To avoid the use of fake voter IDs, the commission is ensuring that nearly 100 per cent of identity cards have photos on them. In addition to that, the voter slips will also carry the respective person’s photo and complete accountability will be ensured. Coloured photo guides will also be distributed to families to spread awareness. Every polling station will also have four posters describing voting procedure and the dos and don’ts.

WATCH VIDEO | Election Commission Announces Poll Dates: Impact Of Assembly Elections On National Politics

To ensure full secrecy of a voter and that facial expressions don’t indicate their choice of candidate, the EC had decided to increase the height of the shield that covers the EVM to 30 inches. “Height of voting compartments has been raised to 30 inch for secrecy,” Zaidi said. All states will use Electronic Voting Machines. Zaidi also said that in areas where women don’t mingle with men, separate all-women polling booths will be set up. “Commission is committed to provide protection to members of SC/ST community wherever required,” he added.

The commissioner also announced that there will be a ‘voter assistance’ booth present at every polling station to resolve any grievances there might be. In a bid to make polling stations disabled-friendly, the EC is mapping them out polling station-wise.

Asserting that the EC is committed to hold an environment friendly election, Zaidi asked the candidates to avoid using hazardous materials including excessive use of plastic during campaigning. He also said that use of loudspeakers will be totally discouraged since it causes a lot of inconvenience to the general public including patients and students. The ban on use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am remains in place.

Taking note of the assertive campaigning done by TV channels owned by candidates and political parties, Zaidi said that EC officials will be strictly monitoring them. “EC will be monitoring if the channels are carrying out any publicity and such expenses will be counted withing the defined expense limit.” The candidates will also be required to submit a no-certificate affidavit in compliance to a Delhi High Court order which would detail expenses of the last 10 years.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd