My family… I cannot contain my disappointment. The young people, I understand… there is generation gap. But now I find even Sheetal, my beautiful, obedient daughter-in-law falling into this trap of youngster fashions. As you all know, I never butt my nose into your lives and views. But I find that all are rejoicing, even good sensible ladies like Sheetal — what hope is there, what example are we setting for Neha when her mother… HER OWN MOTHER… is saying welcome Hadiya, bye bye Akhila?

What will you say if some PAKISTANI lured young Neha away? Will you celebrate?? Will you show off in the Society? I also saw Swastik’s post … all usual secularism, gender equality and all that. All that politics is good beta… BUT THIS IS ABOUT YOUR SISTER’S HONOUR. All the Akhilas of India are your sisters, please, don’t let politics become a barrier in your brotherly duty as a proud son of Bharat Mata.

Oh, I know what my son says. Papa, let the kids be … this is not like your time … women should have freedom. Before marriage, he would never say like that! That is the problem with the youth. They think they have invented everything. I allowed your mother to be school teacher when others would say “what need is there… you are a government officer bhai saab”. But I said, nahi, she also needs hobby, kids are growing up, let her also help others.

Now, with your Western ideas, you think supporting love jihad and terrorism is respecting women. I don’t know what to say. For the first time in 1,200 years, we have a government that is protecting women. Next to my home, hoodlums used to walk around with girls, doing picnic and all in company garden. For the safety of women, for beti padhao beti bachhao, the Hon. CM Shri Mahant Yogi Adityanathji made Anti-Romeo Squads. Now, women are protected here from taking a walk.

This Hadiya business is not about all this gender-shender. If a Hadiya had wanted to become Akhila, ALL TRUE INDIANS WOULD HAVE FOUGHT FOR HER RIGHTS. But this is about NATIONAL SECURITY. Should a young girl (she is only 24 — your mother had one child by then), be allowed to compromise national security, do Love Jihad, just for some light romance? Please see the link below from a site i have discovered … http://www.muslimliesexposed.org … it shows how Muslims will become 99.23 per cent of the population by next year.

Beta Sheetal, you are like my daughter only. Please don’t set a bad example for your daughter. The daughters of India can only learn to continue the glorious tradition of Padmavati, who knew honour of community was greater than her life. You know I say all this with love and affection as the elder. Do not let politics interfere with honour.

