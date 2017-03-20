All secular parties should unite against BJP: Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. Express Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. Express

Expressing concern over the BJP’s decision to appoint Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, NCP president Sharad Pawar said Sunday he was “worried about the people of UP”. “There is possibility of the real development agenda taking a backseat with mandir-masjid politics taking centre stage,” he said. Pawar said, “Communal politics will get precedence over development politics. UP is a big state, it required a leader who would take the development agenda ahead.”

Urging all like-minded “secular parties” to join hands, he said, “The BJP’s mandate in UP calls for a unity within secular parties. All other parties need to do introspection about their shortcomings and provide an alternative to the BJP.” Stating that he had held no such discussion with anybody till now, Pawar indicated that any proposal coming his way to be part of such an alliance would be reciprocated.

The development in UP, meanwhile, evoked mixed reactions in the state.

The Shiv Sena welcomed the appointment of Adityanath. Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, “Now the BJP should be able to construct the Ram temple in Ayodhya. We welcome Adityanath’s appointment.” Reacting to the appointment of two deputy CMs, Raut said, “BJP had dismissed the demand for a deputy CM in Maharashtra. But it works for them in UP.” The Congress was critical of the BJP’s choice. “The Congress has always been against communal politics,” said a senior party leader who did not wish to be named.

