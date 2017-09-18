Only in Express
All Rohingyas are not terrorists, says Mamata Banerjee

“I feel that all commoners are not terrorists. There might be some terrorists in that community who should be considered as terrorists. But they must not be confused with commoners. There is a difference between them,” Banerjee said.

Written by SANTANU CHOWDHURY | Kolkata | Updated: September 18, 2017 7:06 pm
Rohingyas, Rohingya muslims, myanmar, myanmar Rohingya muslims, Rohingya muslims terrorists, Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee government, however, adopted a different stand on Rohingyas which was not in accordance with the Centre’s. (Source: Express Archive)
Following the Centre’s submission to the Supreme Court that Rohingyas living in India pose a threat to the national security and some of them had militant background, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that all Rohingyas are not terrorists. “The Centre has asked our government to make a list of Rohingyas (who have crossed the border and entered into the state) for deportation. I feel that all commoners are not terrorists. There might be some terrorists in that community who should be considered as terrorists. But they must not be confused with commoners. There is a difference between them,” Banerjee said at state secretariat (Nabanna) on Monday.

Responding to a plea against deportation of Rohingyas from India, the Centre on Monday stated that the refugees from Myanmar posed threats to national security. The central government also pointed out that there were at least 40,000 Rohingyas living in India and that some also had a militant background.

Mamata Banerjee government, however, adopted a different stand on Rohingyas which was not in accordance with the Centre’s. “There are some good people and some bad people in every community. We cannot compromise with any terrorist activities. If there are any terrorist then the government will take action against them. But the commoner must not suffer. If the commoner suffers then the humanity suffers,” Banerjee added.

  1. S
    Subspan Raman
    Sep 18, 2017 at 7:53 pm
    entire TMC is terrorist. This living dead wants to give a lecture on terrorism?
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. V
      Vik
      Sep 18, 2017 at 7:45 pm
      And not all Mamata Banerjee actions are anti-Hindu. But most are!
      (0)(0)
      Reply
      1. A
        Ajay
        Sep 18, 2017 at 7:39 pm
        So Momata Beghum going to give every Rohingya certificate of honesty? When she going to learn a lesson?
        (1)(0)
        Reply
        1. s
          s.asim
          Sep 18, 2017 at 7:39 pm
          Why not Mamta invite the Rohingiyas to settle in W.Bengal?As it is the state has more than 30 of the minorities.The addition will make it Shariat compliant state.
          (0)(0)
          Reply
          1. K
            kjingar
            Sep 18, 2017 at 7:37 pm
            Congress and Mamta vote bank politics will make definitely bring India under Sharia law.
            (0)(0)
            Reply
            1. I
              Indian
              Sep 18, 2017 at 7:37 pm
              BENGALIS have replaced BIHARIS as the UNSKILLED LABOUR CLASS of India. ....... With ROHINGYA MUSLIMS entering India they too shall join the Bengali Labour.
              (0)(0)
              Reply
              1. G
                George Cruz
                Sep 18, 2017 at 7:34 pm
                Mamata Begum has to realize that these Rohingya Muslims junk are future (tomorrow's ) terrorists and the history of Islam and its ideologies of Jihad/terror are the proof. The reality is that the TMC leader Mamata Banerjee is paid agent of the communists/China/Pak to admit this Rohingya Muslim Junk into W.Bengal but at the great risk of India's integrity/security.
                (1)(0)
                Reply
                1. L
                  Lakshmi
                  Sep 18, 2017 at 7:29 pm
                  Madame says, "As long as they vote for me, anyone is welcome. We provide you nationality and everything. Rest of India doesn't vote for me. So there".
                  (0)(0)
                  Reply
                  1. D
                    Dr. Ram Chander Sharma Jammu
                    Sep 18, 2017 at 7:44 pm
                    Madam is very smart and she knows in which basket her eggs are safe.
                    (0)(0)
                    Reply
                  2. G
                    guddu
                    Sep 18, 2017 at 7:27 pm
                    good that begum admitted atleast some of them are ter.ror.ists.s
                    (0)(0)
                    Reply
