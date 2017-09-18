All Rohingyas are not terrorists, says Mamata Banerjee

Following the Centre’s submission to the Supreme Court that Rohingyas living in India pose a threat to the national security and some of them had militant background, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that all Rohingyas are not terrorists. “The Centre has asked our government to make a list of Rohingyas (who have crossed the border and entered into the state) for deportation. I feel that all commoners are not terrorists. There might be some terrorists in that community who should be considered as terrorists. But they must not be confused with commoners. There is a difference between them,” Banerjee said at state secretariat (Nabanna) on Monday.
Responding to a plea against deportation of Rohingyas from India, the Centre on Monday stated that the refugees from Myanmar posed threats to national security. The central government also pointed out that there were at least 40,000 Rohingyas living in India and that some also had a militant background.
Mamata Banerjee government, however, adopted a different stand on Rohingyas which was not in accordance with the Centre’s. “There are some good people and some bad people in every community. We cannot compromise with any terrorist activities. If there are any terrorist then the government will take action against them. But the commoner must not suffer. If the commoner suffers then the humanity suffers,” Banerjee added.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Sep 18, 2017 at 7:53 pmentire TMC is terrorist. This living dead wants to give a lecture on terrorism?Reply
- Sep 18, 2017 at 7:45 pmAnd not all Mamata Banerjee actions are anti-Hindu. But most are!Reply
- Sep 18, 2017 at 7:39 pmSo Momata Beghum going to give every Rohingya certificate of honesty? When she going to learn a lesson?Reply
- Sep 18, 2017 at 7:39 pmWhy not Mamta invite the Rohingiyas to settle in W.Bengal?As it is the state has more than 30 of the minorities.The addition will make it Shariat compliant state.Reply
- Sep 18, 2017 at 7:37 pmCongress and Mamta vote bank politics will make definitely bring India under Sharia law.Reply
- Sep 18, 2017 at 7:37 pmBENGALIS have replaced BIHARIS as the UNSKILLED LABOUR CLASS of India. ....... With ROHINGYA MUSLIMS entering India they too shall join the Bengali Labour.Reply
- Sep 18, 2017 at 7:34 pmMamata Begum has to realize that these Rohingya Muslims junk are future (tomorrow's ) terrorists and the history of Islam and its ideologies of Jihad/terror are the proof. The reality is that the TMC leader Mamata Banerjee is paid agent of the communists/China/Pak to admit this Rohingya Muslim Junk into W.Bengal but at the great risk of India's integrity/security.Reply
- Sep 18, 2017 at 7:29 pmMadame says, "As long as they vote for me, anyone is welcome. We provide you nationality and everything. Rest of India doesn't vote for me. So there".Reply
- Sep 18, 2017 at 7:44 pmMadam is very smart and she knows in which basket her eggs are safe.Reply
- Sep 18, 2017 at 7:27 pmgood that begum admitted atleast some of them are ter.ror.ists.sReply
- Load More Comments