All religions should be respected: Justice Bhandari

Justice Dalveer Bhandari, a judge at the International Court of Justice, said on Sunday that all religions should be respected and that there should be a feeling of mutual love and respect among the people. He also exhorted the people to help the government in the fields of education, health and environment protection, and urged the younger generation to work towards eliminating inequality in the country. “There should be a feeling of love among the people of the country, we should love each other. Every religion should be respected,” he said.

On the poor healthcare, he said, “We saw death of 60 children in Gorakhpur and there are many more hospitals in bad condition. Education and health are two major works of a government. We should also help in these fields apart from the works the government is doing.”

“We have everything, but only because of inequality we have huge difference in the living standards of our people. We all should work to reduce this gap,” the former Supreme Court judge said at the event organised by Bhartiya Sathi Sangthan in the capital.

Emphasising on the need for betterment of education sector, he said that the country has progressed a lot in the field of education, but a lot is left to be done. “There should be steps for stopping commercialisation of eduction,” he added. “If we compare our standard of education with that globally, we can see that there is not even a single university in the list of top 200 international universities. We have to work a lot to give international level of education,” he said.

Praising the work done by National Green Tribunal chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar, who was present at the event, Bhandari said Kumar has dedicated his past five years to protection of the environment. Exhorting the people to protect the nature, Kumar said, “Nature does not need us, we need nature. We (humans) don’t have a habit of giving back. We are not fulfilling our responsibility.”

