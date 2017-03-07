All political parties have become family-owned: Karti Chidambaram

P Chidambaram’s son, Karti Chidambaram. P Chidambaram’s son, Karti Chidambaram.

In a veiled attack on the Congress, Former finance minister P. Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram has said all political parties have become family-owned enterprises, making it difficult for aspiring politicians to fit in.

“Most of the political parties in India, including the Congress are dominated by particular families and have become private family properties. The people who are interested in joining politics will have to praise the top leaders of the respective parties,” Karti said at a forum called Generation 67 (G67).

Accusing political parties of favouring family members, Karti further said the top leadership of the political parties is reserved for the founding family or the leadership’s family which would pave way for alternative platforms.

Karti was fielded as a Congress candidate from the Sivaganga constituency in the 2014 general elections.