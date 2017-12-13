All-party meet on December 14

Parliament house in New Delhi on July 24th 2015. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia. Parliament house in New Delhi on July 24th 2015. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar on Tuesday called an all-party meeting for December 14 evening. The meeting is designed to ascertain the key issues various parties wish to raise during the Winter Session.

The session will begin from December 15, a day after polling for Gujarat elections concludes. It will conclude on January 5.

The Winter Session of Parliament generally gets over before Christmas, though there have been precedents of it spilling over to the next year. There would be a total of 14 working days after discounting Christmas and normal holidays.

The Lok Sabha will adjourn on the first day after paying tributes to three members — Chand Nath (of BJP from Alwar in Rajasthan), Sultan Ahmed (of TMC from Uluberia in West Bengal) and Mohammed Taslimuddin (of RJD from Araria in Bihar) — who had died during the inter-session period.

Sources said Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has also called a meeting of leaders of opposition parties to discuss their floor strategy ahead of the meeting convened by Kumar.

