All-party meet on China standoff, Kashmir issue begins; NSA also present

Opposition parties’ meet jointly held by EAM Sushma Swaraj & HM Rajnath Singh at the latter’s residence.

The all-party meet on the ongoing stand-off with China and the Kashmir situation, chaired by Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh, started on Friday, at his residence. The meet is being attended by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley, aside from NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar.

Meanwhile, taking a jibe at the government, AICC media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala had said it was “satisfying” to see that the NDA government had “finally woken up” after three years to brief the opposition on the issues concerning the nation, as reported by PTI. He said the Congress would fully “cooperate” with the government on issues relating to national security.

“We shall ask the government to share full information about the background and situation on the Indo-China border as also on the Bhutan border where the stand-off continues. We shall also ask the government to clarify all implications for our national security and the necessary steps being taken in protecting our national interests and also steps to be taken,” Surjewala had told reporters.

Leaders of prominent opposition parties have been invited to the meeting where the two senior ministers will give a detailed presentation on the situation along the Sino-Indian border and Jammu and Kashmir and the government action, sources said. Ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, beginning Monday, the government is apparently seeking to build a consensus to deal with its biggest neighbour as well as on the Kashmir issue.

Surjewala had said that efforts should be made to strengthen the India-Bhutan Friendship Treaty.

