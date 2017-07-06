All-party meet on agitation in Darjeeling hills today

Left Front Chairman Biman Bose interact with media after meeting Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathy to appeal restore peace Immediately in Darjeeling and violence hit Baduria of North 24 Pargana district. (Source: PTI) Left Front Chairman Biman Bose interact with media after meeting Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathy to appeal restore peace Immediately in Darjeeling and violence hit Baduria of North 24 Pargana district. (Source: PTI)

As the indefinite shutdown in the Darjeeling hills entered it 22nd day, all eyes are set on the all-party meeting convened by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha in Kalimpong area on Thursday. The meeting, slated to be attended by all political parties of the hills, is scheduled to begin at 1 pm. This is the third such meeting in 22 days. The first and the second all-party meetings were held on June 20 and June 29.

The event will also witness the first meeting of the newly-formed Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee (GMCC) and take a call on the ongoing agitation in the hills over the demand for Gorkhaland.

The GMCC, chaired by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), has 30 members representing all the parties. The GJM has plans to take out rallies today, demanding Gorkhaland and burn copies of the GTA accord.

Except pharmacies, all shops, schools and colleges remained closed. Police and security forces patrolled the streets and kept a vigil on entry and exit routes.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App