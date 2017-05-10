All parties told to declare foreign funds: Govt

Representational Image. Representational Image.

The government on Tuesday clarified that all political parties, including the ruling BJP, were sent notices to disclose the foreign funds received by them. Last week, AAP, which was also sent the questionnaire, accused the Centre of a “political witch hunt” and described the move as a danger to democracy.

A Home Ministry official said the notices were sent according to the norms of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), which bars any political party from receiving donations from any “foreign company”.

The NDA government last year had amended FCRA through the finance bill route, which allowed foreign-origin companies to fund NGOs and also cleared the way for donations to political parties by changing the definition of “foreign companies.”

The Representation of the People Act bars political parties from receiving foreign funds.

