All parties should unite for ‘Modi Mukta Bharat’, says Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray says there is a larger plot to trigger Hindu versus Muslim riots in name to Ram Temple (Express Photo by Dilip Kagda)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Sunday gave a clarion call for what he called “third independence” to achieve a “Modi Mukta Bharat”. He also urged all political parties to set aside their differences to make anti-Modi a common cause for what he described larger welfare of people of Maharashtra and India. The MNS leader was addressing a public rally at Shivaji Park on occasion of Gudi Padwa, the new year of Maharashtrains.

While pledging to hold this public rally annually, Raj Thackerays address was a concerted attempt to revive the sagging organisation which faced a complete rout in 2014 elections.

“Today, we have to gear up for the third independence. All political parties should unite to make Modi Mukta Bharat reality,” he asserted. He said the anger against Modi government stemmed from his betrayal of the people who had overwhelmingly reposed faith in his leadership in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

In a blunt speech, he accused the current ruling BJP of plotting to trigger Hindu versus Muslim riots in the name of Ram temple to consolidate it’s political upmanship. “I suspect there is a larger design being worked to trigger Hindu and Muslim riots on the Ram temple agenda.” They have started the process by bringing the temple agenda on centre stage and in Supreme Court.

While extending MNS support for Ram temple, MNS leader said, “My objection is to their design and politics.” Let them talk temple post polls. While likening the currently situation to Emergency, Raj Thackeray said, “There is attempt to silence the voice of media , judiciary which is detrimental for democracy.”

