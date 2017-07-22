All parties back Bill to give teachers chance to get degrees

Javadekar said the recently launched ‘Swayam’ portal and the HRD Ministry’s free-to-air DTH channels can help such teachers get educational material. He said 32 DTH channels are dedicated to ‘Swayam’ and ‘Swayam Prabha’. (FILE) Javadekar said the recently launched ‘Swayam’ portal and the HRD Ministry’s free-to-air DTH channels can help such teachers get educational material. He said 32 DTH channels are dedicated to ‘Swayam’ and ‘Swayam Prabha’. (FILE)

CLOSE TO 8.5 lakh teachers who do not have necessary qualification to teach under the Right to Education Act (RTE) but continue to hold jobs will now be able to get another shot at getting their degrees. The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017, which aims to give such teachers time until March 31, 2019 to clear necessary exams and get the required degrees. In case they fail to do so till then, they are likely to lose their jobs. All parties supported the Bill.

When RTE Act was implemented in 2010, new schools were set up but as enough qualified teachers were not available, unqualified teachers were recruited, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said while piloting the Bill.“They were given five years to get qualified for their profession. Still, 6 lakh private school teachers and 2.5 lakh government school teachers continue to teach without proper qualification,” the minister said.

Javadekar said the recently launched ‘Swayam’ portal and the HRD Ministry’s free-to-air DTH channels can help such teachers get educational material. He said 32 DTH channels are dedicated to ‘Swayam’ and ‘Swayam Prabha’.

“The Swayam platform is proving to be productive. This platform is being used as a study centre,” Javadekar said. He said that an app has been designed for authentication of attendance of teachers. He also said that the government will soon bring a Bill that will not promote students who fail in classes V and VIII. Such students will have to appear for exams again in May — and if they fail again, they will have to repeat the class.

The minister said this in response to concerns raised by many members that although there is high enrollment in schools, children in many schools were learning nothing. As many members demanded a wider debate on the gaps in the implementation of RTE Act and poor quality of education, Javadekar said he welcomed the idea and was ready for it both in and outside the House.

