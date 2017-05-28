‘All new buses to have Jai Maharashtra slogan’

Maharashtra Road Transport Minister Divakar Raote Maharashtra Road Transport Minister Divakar Raote

Days after Karnataka minister R Roshan Baig sparked a row with his statement against chanting of the ‘Jai Maharashtra’ slogan in the southern state, State Road Transport Minister Divakar Raote said from now, every new bus in the fleet will have the slogan embossed on it. Earlier, State Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil had written to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, threatening legal action against Baig and terming his statement “unconstitutional”.

On Friday, Raote was stopped by Karnataka Police while he was on his way to Belgaum, to participate in a morcha organised to protest Baig’s statement. “I was stopped by the police… they said my visit may create a law and order situation. Anyway, we have decided that every ST bus that will join the fleet will have the ‘Jai Maharashtra’ slogan embossed on it,” Raote told reporters.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has also boarded the solar wagon, with the state transport body installing a 10 kilowatt solar power generation system at its Pune divisional headquarters, located at Shankarsheth Road.

The project, which cost the MSRTC Rs 7.65 lakh, is going to generate, on an average, electricity worth Rs 30 to 40 units every day. This will result in an estimated annual saving of Rs 132 lakh to the Pune Division. The project was inaugurated by Raote, who said the additional power units would be sold to Mahagenco.

“This is only the beginning… the MSRTC will soon start adopting solar power, which is a non-conventional and endless source of energy, at other divisional and depot headquarters across the state,” said Raote. MSRTC vice-president and managing director Ranjitsingh Deol, Divisional Controller Nitin Maid and other senior officials of the state transport department were also present at the event.

