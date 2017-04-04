All MLAs satisfied with Manohar Lal Khattar’s leadership, no move to have Deputy CM, says minister 

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo)

There is no discussion in the BJP for appointing any deputy to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state minister Kavita Jain said on Tuesday, refuting reports of a likely move by the government to this end. She said the entire cabinet and party MLAs are satisfied under the leadership of Khattar. “No discussion has been held (in the party) regarding appointing Finance Minister Abhimanyu or anyone else, as the deputy chief minister of the state,” the Urban Local Bodies Minister said.

She was interacting with media persons after performing ‘yajna’ along with her family members on the occasion of Ram Navami at Mata Mansa Devi shrine complex at Panchkula, near Chandigarh. Asked about media reports that changes in the state cabinet could be effected soon, Jain said she was not aware of any such information.

However, she added, “It was not required as the Haryana government was working with complete honesty to take the state forward. The entire cabinet and our party MLAs are satisfied under the leadership of Chief Minister”.

Notably, a number of BJP legislators from south Haryana have been vocal about them being ignored by their own party. Gurugram MLA Umesh Aggarwal had launched a tirade against Khattar first on alleged irregularities in the Power Department and then Gurugram’s Gwal Pahari land row.

Chief Minister Khattar had earlier denied existence of any discontent or groupism, among the party MLAs saying “none of our party MLAs is dissatisfied or unhappy. All of them stand united.”

