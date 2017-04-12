All Metre Gauge tracks to be converted into Broad Gauge: Government

All Metre Gauge tracks in the country will be converted into Broad Gauge phase-wise, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Wednesday. “All Metre Gauge lines will be converted into Broad Gauge phase-wise. We have already taken a decision in this regard,” he said in the Lok Sabha during Question Hour.

The Minister said the Railway Ministry has been mobilising Rs 3.5 lakh crore for completion of old and incomplete projects gradually. “In the past, foundation stones were laid for many projects without making financial provisions. We have now decided that all sanctioned and old incomplete projects will be completed phase-wise,” he said.

Prabhu also said he would inform each member of the House about the incomplete projects in their respective constituencies and states and the initiatives taken by the Railway Ministry to complete them.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now