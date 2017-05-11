All is well in BJP Karnataka unit, says state president Yeddyurappa

Setting the tone for 2018 assembly elections, Yeddyurappa along with several senior party leaders will be travelling across the state from May 18 to June 27. (Source: PTI) Setting the tone for 2018 assembly elections, Yeddyurappa along with several senior party leaders will be travelling across the state from May 18 to June 27. (Source: PTI)

After finding himself in the vortex of a factional war within the Karnataka unit of the BJP for the last couple of weeks, party’s state president B S Yeddyurappa today said all is well within the party. Claiming that the party was united as it prepares itself for the 2018 assembly polls, he said there is no difference of opinion between him and senior party leader K S Eshwarappa, both of whom had engaged in an unsavoury public spat.

“There is no problem at all, there is no difference of opinion at all..,” Yeddyurappa said in reply to a question if the differences have been sorted out between him and Eshwarappa.

“No problem at all, we are together, we are going to win 150 seats… that’s why I’m touring for about 45 days. All our leaders will be in important places, our leaders Ananth Kumar and other Union ministers will also take part,” he said. Yeddyurappa and Eshwarappa had indulged in a public spat, over the former’s “unilateral” style of functioning and appointment of party office-bearers “ignoring loyal workers” and the old guard of the party. Yeddyurappa was speaking to reporters after releasing a “chargesheet” against Siddaramaiah-led Congress government here.

Setting the tone for 2018 assembly elections, Yeddyurappa along with several senior party leaders will be travelling across the state from May 18 to June 27. The “chargesheet ” released in the form of a booklet was prepared by the Leader of Opposition in the legislative assembly Jagdish Shettar. It lists the ‘failures’ of various departments and seeks to point out the level to which the government has kept up its promises, as it completes four years in office.

Asked about Eshwarappa’s absence at the event, Yeddyurappa remained silent while Shettar said “in the last three years also when the chargesheet against the government was released, Eshwarappa was not part of it and it has continued.” Claiming that as per various surveys of private agencies, Karnataka is the most corrupt state with number one position, Yeddyurappa alleged that the law and order situation in the state has “completely failed” under this government.

Karnataka stood second in the country in terms of the numbers of farmer suicides, he said adding the crime and extortion rate has increased and there was no honest effort by the government to control them. Accusing the state government of showing “inefficiency” in distribution of central relief to the affected farmers, Yeddyurappa also charged that loans taken by the government was the highest compared to any of its predecessors. He also demanded that the chief minister waive farmers’ loans, while chiding the government for blaming the centre for not doing its part in mitigating the problem.

Listing the government’s ‘failures’ department wise, Shettar called the state government “irresponsible.” He said like the chief minister, his government is also in “sleeping mode.”

Stating that the Congress has been “failing” across the country, Shettar said in Karnataka, the BJP under the leadership of Yeddyurappa will ensure that the state is “Congress free.” He also claimed people will bring the BJP back to power in 2018 and teach a lesson to the Congress.

