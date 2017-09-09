All Indians safe as hurricane Irma passes through Caribbean, says Sushma Swaraj

A man surveys the wreckage on his property after the passing of Hurricane Irma. (Source: AP) A man surveys the wreckage on his property after the passing of Hurricane Irma. (Source: AP)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday confirmed that all Indians in Havana, Georgetown and Port of Spain are safe as Hurricane Irma shifts its gaze towards Florida. As Florida braces itself, the category 5 hurricane stormed through Cuba leaving behind a trail of destruction in its path.

Swaraj on Saturday tweeted, “Hurricane Irma — Our missions in Caracas, Havana, Georgetown and Port of Spain have reported that all Indian nationals there are safe.” As the storm reaches the US coast, the Indian embassy in US has started emergency visa and passport services at Indian consulates. So far, 20 people have died in the Carribean as Irma made landfall on Friday night.

Irma moved through the northern coast of Cuba towards Florida where authorities are in the middle of a mass evacuation. Irma is the second Category 4 hurricane to hit the US coast in just over a week after Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas, killing over 70 people rendering hundreds homeless. Irma is expected to make landfall in Florida on Sunday morning with sustained wind speed of 130 mph and storm surges predicted at 15 feet high.

Hurricane Irma – Our missions in Caracas, Havana, Georgetown and Port of Spain have reported that all Indian nationals there are safe. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) September 9, 2017

Irma is said to be the strongest hurricane in the Atlantic in a century. Meanwhile, another powerful storm, Jose, is pummeling through an already ravaged Caribbean. According to the US National Hurricane Center, Jose which at the moment is a category 4 hurricane has the potential of turning into a category 5 hurricane.

