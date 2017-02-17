All India Trinamool Congress will be decisive factor in forming new government: Mukul Roy

National Vice-President of All India Trinamool Congress, Mukul Roy. (File) National Vice-President of All India Trinamool Congress, Mukul Roy. (File)

National Vice-President Mukul Roy of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) today claimed that the party would be the decisive factor in forming government in Manipur after the upcoming state Assembly elections.

“No party can secure a single majority” in the elections, Roy told a function at Heingang in Imphal West district.

He also gave his formal approval for the merger of the newly formed party Meetei Nationalist Party at the function. Later, Trinamool candidate P Sarat urged to uproot both BJP and Congress from Heingang Assembly constituency for continuously “fooling” the people. He said why the 3-month long economic blockade could not be brought to an end when the state government had the capacity to create seven new districts in just “one night.”