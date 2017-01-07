All India Radio to set up new transmitters in Uttarakhand

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

Public broadcaster All India Radio (AIR) has drawn up a detailed plan to ensure that its signals cover the mountainous terrain of Uttarakhand which include setting up of a 1 Kw FM transmitter at Champavat, a 100 watt FM Relay Centre at Haridwar and a 10 Kw FM transmitter each at Pithoragarh and Haldwani.

Keeping in view the mountainous terrain of Uttarakhand, All India Radio has elaborate plans to ensure its signals reach every nook and corner of the state, a statement released by the broadcaster said.

Many existing transmitters in the state are in for upgradation and many new transmitters are in the pipeline, the statement said. Presently, there are 20 AIR stations broadcasting from 23 transmitters (5 medium wave and 18 FM) for the entire state of Uttarakhand.

A 10 Kw FM station is also ready for commissioning in Dehradun, AIR said. “The future expansion plan of AIR in the state includes setting up of a 1 Kw FM transmitter at Champavat, a 100 watt FM Relay Centre at Haridwar and a 10 Kw FM transmitter each at Pithoragarh and Haldwani,” the broadcaster said.

It also said that listeners in Almorah and its surrounding areas receive signals of All India Radio Almorah which broadcasts programmes from a 1 Kw medium wave transmitter.

Besides, Almorah and areas in its vicinity also receive signals from the 200 Kw medium wave transmitter broadcasting from Najibabad.

In addition to this, a 5 Kw and a 1 Kw FM transmitter are being installed in Almorah which shall be made functional shortly to give the listeners in Almorah and surrounding areas option of listening to All India Radio programmes on the FM mode also, the statement added.