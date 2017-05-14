All India Radio lines up special programmes to mark 3 years of Narendra Modi government

PM Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi

Various special programmes based on songs, documentaries and interviews are part of the All India Radio’s (AIR) strategy to highlight achievements of the Modi government on completion of its three years in office.

These programmes will be broadcast through the AIR network of over 400 centres in Hindi, English and all regional languages, an information and broadcasting ministry official said.

The BJP-led NDA government completes three years in office on May 26.

People would be interested to know the outcome and implementation of various decisions taken by the government in the last three years, the official said.

Special discussions would be held on demonetisation, the legislation to regulate the real estate sector and amendments in tax treaties with various countries to “explain” in depth the rationale behind these decisions, he added.

Interviews of experts and leaders and documentaries would be broadcast to “disseminate factual information” on various initiatives, including the ‘one rank, one pension’ scheme for exservicemen and tax reform measure GST.

One of the highlights is “serialised programmes” covering various schemes such as ‘Make in India’, ‘Digital India’, ‘Jandhan Yojana’, ‘Skill India’ and ‘PM Fasal Bima Yojana’.

Besides, experts would be invited for phone-in programmes to address queries from listeners. It will cover areas such as Swachh Bharat Mission, yoga, labour reforms and real estate regulations, the official said.

AIR will also air special programmes targeted at farmers, children and women.

