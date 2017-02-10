All in the family in PMC: Quota for women prompt parties to field couple-contestants

Mayor Prashant Jagtap and his mother Ratnaprabha Jagtap are both contesting on NCP tickets Mayor Prashant Jagtap and his mother Ratnaprabha Jagtap are both contesting on NCP tickets

In the second election of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) after the state government decided to reserve 50 per cent seats for women in the local civic body, the city unit of various political parties have been struggling to find so many women candidates. They have resorted to fielding many husband-wife, brother-sister, mother-son duos in the civic election.

The state government, led by the Congress-NCP alliance in 2011, had passed a legislation increasing the reservation for women from 33 per cent to 50 per cent seats in the civic body. The political parties had struggled to field so many women candidates in the 2012 municipal elections.

Five years later, these parties have still not been able to find suitable candidates and have resorted to fielding members from the same families.

The drop in the MNS’s popularity has prompted it to rope in five couples to retain its seats in the civic body. MNS leaders and husband-wife duo Rajendra and Vanita Wagaskar had both won in the 2012 civic elections and they have once again been given party tickets. The party has also fielded some other couple-candidates, such as Shakuntala More along with her husband Vasant More, Madhavi Shinde along with her husband Kisshore Shinde, Padmaja Shambhus along with husband Hemant Shambhus, and Sangita Trikone along with husband Rahul Trikone.

A mother-son duo, Mayor Prashant Jagtap and his mother Ratnaprabha Jagtap, are both contesting on NCP tickets.

A sister-brother duo, Priya and Premraj Gadade, are also contesting on NCP tickets. In the 2012 civic elections, Priya Gadade had been elected as a MNS corporator.

For the second consecutive time, former NCP legislator Bapu Pathare has managed to get NCP tickets for three of his family members. His wife Sanjila, nephew Mahendra and sister-in-law Suman are in the fray.