All households in Jharkhand to get electricity by Diwali: Raghubar Das 

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said every household in the state would get power supply by Diwali this year. Das, who was speaking after inaugurating consumer services of the energy department here, said Jharkhand would be developed into a power hub by 2021-2022. “Electricity is essential for development and government aims to make Jharkhand a developed state by 2022,” an official release said quoting Das.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for 4000 MW power generation plant in Dhanbad, he said. A report from Dhanbad says that the prime minister is scheduled to visit the district on May 25.

Das said that the extension of Tenughat Vidyut Nigam Limited has been approved by the government and two units of 660 MW will be installed. With this we will be able to sell power to other states and fulfil our needs,” Das said. He said since assuming office in 2014 his government has so far appointed 2000 personnel in the power department and 2200 more appointments have to be made. The availability of the manpower will speed up the department’s work.

To help consumers to pay their bills, power department personnel would be given POS machines, Das said. The chief minister said simple, convenient, efficient and empowering online services were started today and everyone should take training in the new technology. “This will benefit consumers, eliminate corruption and provide direct link to people,” he added.

